On Thursday, a delegation of Telugu film stars and directors led by megastar Chiranjeevi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They discussed various issues related to the film industry, particularly the contentious pricing of cinema tickets. After the meeting, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu took to their verified Twitter handles and expressed gratitude to CM Reddy. In his tweet, Chiranjeevi also added that there would hopefully be a 'good news soon'.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chiranjeevi Konidela, who is also former Minister of Culture & Tourism of India, wrote in Telugu, "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan, who understands all the problems facing the Telugu film industry from all angles, not only discusses the issues in a cordial atmosphere with full understanding, but also responds positively to the future of the Telugu film industry, assuring that the industry will be in all respects. Another thanks on behalf of each other. I hope to get the good news from the industry officials soon."

Actor Mahesh Babu also extended gratitude to CM Jagan for the discussion on Telugu ticket pricing. He tweeted, "Thank you hon'ble CM Sri @ysjagan garu for considering the requests of our Telugu Film Industry and assuring us the best to make Telugu cinema flourish." In his another tweet, he added, "It was an absolute delight to meet you and to know your knowledge about the problems our industry is facing. We are full of hope that you will find a solution with fine balance." "A from the heart thank you to @KChiruTweets sir for leading us and @perni_nani garu for facilitating this much required meeting," he concluded.

As per a report by PTI, after meeting the CM, Chiranjeevi told the media, "We have discussed various things. Telugu cinema has attained not only national but also international glory, thanks to some high-budget movies. Telugu cinema is being talked about greatly." In the backdrop, they discussed the cinema ticket pricing issue that would be beneficial to all, he said. Top celebrities like Prabhas, director S S Rajamouli, director Koratala Siva, actor-director R Narayana Murthy, actor Ali and others were part of the delegation. They thanked the Chief Minister for appreciating the concerns of the film industry and seeking to resolve them.

