Chiranjeevi Turns Photographer As He Adorably Clicks Pic Of Fans With His Son Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are currently gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated Koratala Siva directorial film Acharya, which is slated to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022. Recently, a clip featuring the father-son duo has been making the rounds on social media and sees Chiranjeevi turning into a photographer for a few fans who wished to get a picture clicked with his son. The duo has received heaps of love after the video surfaced online, and fans now eagerly wait to see them sharing the screen in Acharya.

Chiranjeevi turns photographer for Ram Charan

In the video that surfaced online, Ram Charan is seen striking a pose with a young child. An individual then wished to click a picture with the child and actor as well, and Chiranjeevi sweetly offered to do it for them. He takes her phone and clicks a picture of his son with his fans, and netizens have been praising him for his actions.

Fans mentioned he had a 'humble heart' as he clicked a picture of Ram Charan with his fans, and several fans dropped heart emoticons for the duo. Another fan mentioned that the humble act portrayed the 'true character' of Chiranjeevi, who offered to click a picture for a fan. Another netizen mentioned that they were sure the fans in the picture would cherish this moment forever.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in Acharya

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will see Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan taking on pivotal roles and will also feature Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta and Saurav Lokesh are also among the actors taking on lead roles in the film.

The recently released trailer of the movie saw Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan taking on powerful avatars as they both engaged in some high-voltage stunts. The power-packed trailer piqued fans' interest in the film and left them at the edge of their seats. Although the trailer only teased the father-son duo on screen for a few seconds, fans can't wait to see what the upcoming movie has in store for them.

