Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda Extend Birthday Wishes To Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana's Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao celebrated his birthday on Thursday, February 17 and actors Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda extended their wishes to him. Chiranjeevi headed to his social media account and shared a throwback picture with the Chief Minister as he sent him his best wishes. PM Modi also sent his wishes to the Telangana CM and prayed for his 'long and happy life'.

Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda wish Telangana CM on his birthday

Chiranjeevi headed to his Twitter account and shared a picture of himself with K Chandrashekar Rao and wishes him a happy birthday. He also wished for his good health as he penned down a birthday wish for him. Translated in English he wrote, "Happy birthday to honourable Telangana Chief Minister. I want you to be always healthy and may God grant you unlimited power capabilities for your goals and public service." Actor Vijay Deverakonda also took to the micro-blogging site and expressed his 'love and respect' for the Telangana CM as he wrote, "Max love and respect for this man. Happy Birthday KCR garu. Wishing you the greatest health and happiness!" PM Modi also extended birthday wishes to Rao as he wrote, "Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO"

Max love and respect for this man ❤️



Happy Birthday KCR garu. Wishing you the greatest health and happiness! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 17, 2022

Chiranjeevi's films

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Acharya, in which he will share the screen with Ram Charan. The period drama is set to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022. The film was postponed several times owing to the COVID pandemic and fans are now eagerly awaiting its release. Apart from the father-son duo, the film will also see Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal take on pivotal roles.

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Liger, which will take place on August 25, 2022. The film will see Vijay step into the shoes of a Mixed Martial Arts Fighter, who participates in an MMA Championship abroad. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also star Ananya Panday as the female lead. The film revolves around the life of Vijay's character and the first glimpse of the film included several intense fight scenes and also gave fans a peek into his childhood in India.

Image: Vijay deverakonda-insta, Twitter/@KChiruTweets