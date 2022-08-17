Chiranjeevi Visits Fan Hospitalised Due To Cancer, Assures Financial Help To Family; Watch

A video is doing rounds on social media which shows veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi meeting a fan suffering from cancer. The clip saw the Acharya star paying a surprise visit to the patient who was hospitalised. The latter was also amazed to see him there. The person, who shared the video, captioned it, "Boss met his die heart fan CHF## Chiranjeevi helping foundation founder Sri Chakri Garu in the hospital and took all the responsibility of his surgery and all the Hospitality. Jai Chiranjeeva. Boss for Fans."

Watch the video here:

Boss met his die heart fan CHF## Chiranjeevi helping foundation founder sri Chakri Garu in the hospital and took all the whole responsibility of his surgery and all the Hospitality.

Jai Chiranjeeva..

Boss for Fans. pic.twitter.com/1G4RmP0HvI — Kumar (@KRANTHI1177) August 15, 2022

In the video, Chiranjeevi could be seen asking about the patient's health and he responds that he was doing better. Later, the duo was seen indulging in some fun conversation, as evident from the video. As per several reports, the actor has assured financial assistance to the person’s family and he even enquired about the patient's health condition and also spoke with the doctor.

Netizens praise Chiranjeevi after he meets a cancer patient

With this act of generosity, Chiranjeevi earned a lot of praise from his fans, as evident from the comments section. A netizen wrote, "Truly a golden heart person. I like you so much, sir. You are only the hero in the Telugu industry who helps everyone"; another person commented, "So proud of you sir. You are like a living star", while many dropped hearts at the clip.

This is not the first time that the Tollywood artiste has won netizens' hearts, he was also appreciated for celebrating veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana's 87th birthday at the latter's house. The 66-year-old actor held a cake-cutting ceremony at Kaikala's house and shared photos on his official Twitter account. Kaikala is currently suffering from age-related problems and he is undergoing treatment. Chiranjeevi also wished the actor-producer-director on his birthday with a sweet note on Twitter.

The pics shared by the Chiranjeevi saw Kaikala Satyanarayana lying on his bed where he has been undergoing treatment for quite some time now. He could be seen cutting a cake on his birthday as Chiranjeevi held his hand. A pic saw the Sarada actor flaunting a hearty laugh and it seems like he was overwhelmed by the veteran's gesture, while one of the pics saw both of them having a fun conversation.