Chiranjeevi Wishes 'courage' & 'conviction' To Samantha Post Her Myositis Diagnosis

It was a couple of days before when Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her Myositis diagnosis after which several celebrities headed to social media and extended their support to her. Now, megastar Chiranjeevi has also penned a heartfelt note to the Majili actor, as evident from his Twitter account.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and wrote about how challenges are a part of life to allow one to discover their inner strength. "Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too, Very soon." Wishing courage to Samantha, Konidela further added, "Wishing you all courage and conviction! May the force be with you."

Soon after that, Samantha also headed to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words @KChiruTweets."

Samantha Ruth diagnosed with Myositis

On Saturday, October 29, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a photo of herself from the hospital bed on social media. The star wrote a letter along with the image in which she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. "It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with," wrote the Family Man actor.

She continued that doctors are confident that she will recover soon. "I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery," wrote Ruth.

