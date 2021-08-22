Last Updated:

Chiranjeevi's 66th B'day: 'Chiru 153' Titled 'Godfather'; Makers Release The Motion Poster

Chiranjeevi's 'Chiru 153' has revealed its title - Godfather, and sees the veteran actor in the lead role, for now. Here's everything we know about the film -

Written By
Samona Punjabi
Chiranjeevi

IMAGE - AP


A new motion poster for Chiranjeevi's Godfather has been released. The makers revealed the title of the film via their Twitter handle and released another 1-minute long video on YouTube featuring the motion poster. Here's everything you need to know about the project - 

Chiru 153 titled Godfather gets new motion poster

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is all set to appear in the upcoming film, Godfather. For the occasion of the legendary actor's birthday, the makers unveiled the motion poster as well as the title for the upcoming film. The film was previously called 'Chiru 153' since it didn't have a title and marks Chiranjeevi's 153rd film. 

READ | Dilip Kumar's death: Jackie Shroff, Chiranjeevi mourn loss of 'National Treasure'

According to reports, Godfather starring Chiranjeevi is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer. The film starred Malayalam legend Mohanlal in the lead role. Godfather will reportedly be directed by Mohan Raja.

READ | Chiranjeevi surprises director Bobby aka KS Ravindra on his birthday; gifts expensive

The recently released motion poster features Chiranjeevi's silhouette with his back turned towards the camera. The actor, who looks dapper in his latest poster, can be seen looking over his shoulder. The 'megastar' can also be seen wearing an overcoat and holding what looks like an old-school shotgun. 

READ | Watch Chiranjeevi clinching gold in Javelin throw like Neeraj Chopra in a viral video

Chiranjeevi's Godfather will be produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. According to reports, the actor has already begun shooting for the upcoming film. Take a look at the motion poster for Godfather, below - 

READ | Chiranjeevi, Bobby to collaborate for 'Chiru 154'; director to announce 'mega update'

Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects

In other news about Megastar Chiranjeevi, the veteran actor celebrates his 66th birthday today. The makers of his upcoming film, Godfather seemingly revealed a few details about celebration of the actor's big day. Apart from Godfather, Chiranjeevi is also slated to appear in the action-drama film, Acharya

Acharya will also be produced by the veteran actor's own, Konidela Production Company along with Matinee Entertainment. Apart from the Shankar Dada MBBS actor, the film also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde and was written and directed by Koratala Siva. Acharya was slated to release back in May 2021, but due to the rampant coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns, the release has been delayed. 

Acharya also sees Megastar Chiranjeevi reunite with his son Ram Charan.  

IMAGE - AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND