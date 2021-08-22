Chiranjeevi's 66th B'day: 'Chiru 153' Titled 'Godfather'; Makers Release The Motion Poster

A new motion poster for Chiranjeevi's Godfather has been released. The makers revealed the title of the film via their Twitter handle and released another 1-minute long video on YouTube featuring the motion poster. Here's everything you need to know about the project -

Chiru 153 titled Godfather gets new motion poster

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is all set to appear in the upcoming film, Godfather. For the occasion of the legendary actor's birthday, the makers unveiled the motion poster as well as the title for the upcoming film. The film was previously called 'Chiru 153' since it didn't have a title and marks Chiranjeevi's 153rd film.

According to reports, Godfather starring Chiranjeevi is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer. The film starred Malayalam legend Mohanlal in the lead role. Godfather will reportedly be directed by Mohan Raja.

The recently released motion poster features Chiranjeevi's silhouette with his back turned towards the camera. The actor, who looks dapper in his latest poster, can be seen looking over his shoulder. The 'megastar' can also be seen wearing an overcoat and holding what looks like an old-school shotgun.

Chiranjeevi's Godfather will be produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. According to reports, the actor has already begun shooting for the upcoming film. Take a look at the motion poster for Godfather, below -

Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects

In other news about Megastar Chiranjeevi, the veteran actor celebrates his 66th birthday today. The makers of his upcoming film, Godfather seemingly revealed a few details about celebration of the actor's big day. Apart from Godfather, Chiranjeevi is also slated to appear in the action-drama film, Acharya.

Acharya will also be produced by the veteran actor's own, Konidela Production Company along with Matinee Entertainment. Apart from the Shankar Dada MBBS actor, the film also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde and was written and directed by Koratala Siva. Acharya was slated to release back in May 2021, but due to the rampant coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns, the release has been delayed.

Acharya also sees Megastar Chiranjeevi reunite with his son Ram Charan.

