Chiranjeevi's 66th B'day: Title Of Actor's 154th Movie Revealed By Mahesh Babu

On the occasion of veteran Tollywood Actor Chiranjeevi’s birthday today, the title of his upcoming movie has been revealed to the audience by Actor Mahesh Babu. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the movie will mark the superstar's 154th film titled Bholaa Shankar. If reports are to be believed, the movie will be an action thriller combined with family emotions. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments in association with Creative Commercials, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2022.

As he turned 66 today, the makers of his movie Godfather also revealed its new motion poster. The makers revealed the film's title via their Twitter handle and released another 1-minute video on YouTube featuring the motion poster.

Title of Chiranjeevi's 154th movie revealed on 66th B'day

Wishing Chiranjeevi on his birthday, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu. Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!”.

Wishes have been pouring in on his birthday, as actor and son Ram Charan released the duo's video on sets of Acharya, another upcoming movie, to wish the veteran actor. The movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi, while Pooja Hegde has been cast opposite Ram. Acharya will be produced by the veteran actor's own, Konidela Production Company along with Matinee Entertainment. It was slated to release back in May 2021, but due to the rampant coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns, the release has been delayed.

Ram Charan tweeted, “Unforgettable Moments in life with whom I call Appa! My #Acharya… Happy Birthday! @KChiruTweets.”

Chiranjeevi's Godfather releases motion poster

Meanwhile, another of the superstar's movie titles was announced on Saturday, called Godfather. On the occasion of the actor's birthday today, the motion poster was also unveiled by the makers. It is set to be a remake of the 2019 Malayalam action movie Lucifer, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The poster shows a man's silhouette dressed in formals and a hat. Helmed by award-winning director Mohan Raja, the movie recently went into its production phase. While details about the movie are under wraps, Raja is also writing the screenplay while the music is composed by Thaman. . The film was previously called 'Chiru 153' since it didn't have a title and marks Chiranjeevi's 153rd film.

