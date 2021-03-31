Chiranjeevi's Acharya Song 'Laahe Laahe' Review: Megastar's Moves Dazzle With Mani's Music

Chiranjeevi fans got a glimpse of his amazing dancing skills in a brand-new song. Acharya makers recently released the song Laahe Laahe from the film, starring the megastar. Moreover, the song features Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan, his co-star Pooja Hegde, and the film’s major crew members. Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie song also received some interesting reactions from fans on social media.

Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie song 'Laahe Laahe' review

Chiranjeevi is ready to enamour his fans with his dance skills in the brand-new song Laahe Laahe. The song is from Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Acharya. Chiranjeevi is leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming film and Laahe Laahe also seems to be a part of the same promotion. The song provides a perfect blend of tradition and modernism.

The song starts with a bunch of dancers presenting traditional south Indian moves and soon the song switches to the melodious Laahe Laahe chorus. The moment the chorus begins the modern twist is introduced. This twist also reveals Chiranjeevi’s latest look from the film. Soon, Chiranjeevi’s co-star Kajal Aggarwal joins the dancers.

Unlike other music videos, the Laahe Laahe song maintains the mystery around this song by adding BTS pictures and videos. In these BTS pictures, we see Chiranjeevi discussing the song with director Koratala Siva. This mix of music video footage and BTS is a smart idea considering the humungous anticipation around the film.

But the makers made sure to not disappoint their fans. The moment the BTS glimpse ends, Chiranjeevi enters the frame and shows off his dance moves. Next up we see, Mani Sharma working on the track and grooving to it as well. Overall, Acharya’s Laahe Laahe adds an upbeat note to this upcoming socio-political thriller. Watch the Laahe Laahe music video below.

Acharya’s 'Laahe Laahe': Audience reactions

Chiranjeevi’s Acharya is one of the highly anticipated films of 2021. No wonder, Laahe Laahe became an instant hit among his fans. One fan tweeted that he became a fan of Chiranjeevi’s body language, his ease while dancing and hence enjoyed every moment of the Laahe Laahe music video. Another fan added that Laahe Laahe has an “enjoyable melody” and added that Megastar Chiranjeevi has “unmatchable grace”. One fan even tweeted how Chiranjeevi is a “delight to watch on-screen”.

#LaaheLaahe song from #Acharya has the enjoyable melody/rhythm you always experience in ManiSharma gari music. And the megastar’s unmatchable grace in dance is intact. ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/1w6J5k6wQY — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 31, 2021

BOSS stills and steps ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™.....what an ease, what a body language...he enjoys every moment of music. #MegastarChiranjeevi #LaaheLaahe #Acharya pic.twitter.com/nDCDnQnHTN — BOSS Fan (@chintu002) March 31, 2021

CHIRU is a delight to watch on screen ðŸ˜ With Manisharma’s magic sure it will bring back our Vintage Megastar. #LaaheLaahe from #Acharya at 4.05PM today pic.twitter.com/Wqx7dopyne — Actual India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ActualIndia) March 31, 2021

Image Credit: A still from Laahe Laahe music video