Chiranjeevi's Action Drama 'Acharya' Postponed Amid Pandemic; Makers Confirm

It seems that megastar Chiranjeevi's fans will have to wait a little longer to watch their favourite superstar in one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The makers of Acharya movie have confirmed in a tweet that the release of the action film has been postponed indefinitely due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the movie - Konidela Pro Company announced that the movie will not be releasing on its scheduled release date of May 13. The makers said that the decision was made keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in India. The makers also revealed that they will announce the new release date of the Acharya movie once the situation becomes normal and it will be safe for people to venture out into public places again. They signed off their tweet by reminding everyone to wear a mask, stay home and stay safe.

Netizens react to Acharya being postponed

Fans of Chiranjeevi took to their respective Twitter handles to comment that they understand the reason behind the decision of postponing the movie and they respect it. Some users asked the makers to release a second song from the movie or the trailer while they are waiting for the movie to release. Read some of the Twitter reactions below:

The movie's first single Laahe Laahe that released a month ago on March 31 has been gaining rave reviews from the audience for its catchy lyrics and Chiranjeevi's flawless dance moves. The song has crossed over 25 Million views on YouTube.

A look at Acharya cast

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie also features Ram Charan in a pivotal role. Acharya marks to be the third collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan after their previous two hits Magadheera and Bruce Lee - The Fighter. The movie is co-produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Productions. Other than Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the Acharya cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde along with Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta. Kiccha Sudeep will reportedly be playing the antagonist in the movie.



