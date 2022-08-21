Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' Release Date Out; Film To Hit Theatres In April 2023

In an interesting piece of news for all Chiranjeevi fans, the superstar's forthcoming film Bholaa Shankar has locked its release date. Makers of the Telugu action flick dropped an intriguing poster of the star as they revealed that the film will be hitting theatres on April 14, 2023. The announcement comes ahead of Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday tomorrow, August 22.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar comes as the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh among others in pivotal roles.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar release date out

Taking to their Twitter handle on Sunday, August 21, the film's team dropped a poster featuring Chiranjeevi in a quirky avatar, dressed in casual jeans and a shirt with shades on. In the caption, they wrote, "Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA Mega @KChiruTweets. A Very Happy Birthday #BholaaShankar ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April 2023 #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi." Take a look.

National-award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film, while Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Other actors on board the film include Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and more. Anil Sunkara has bankrolled the project, while Marthand K. Venkatesh is responsible for editing.

More on Chiranjeevi's work front

The superstar will be seen in director Mohan Raja's political action film Godfather, which comes as the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. The film also has Nayanthara in the lead role, while Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev will be seen in pivotal roles. Godfather will be released during Dusshera this year.

He will also be seen in the tentatively titled Mega154, which stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, while Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore take on important roles. Superstar Ravi Teja has also been roped in for the project, which has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @BHOLAASHANKAR)