Chiranjeevi's Birthday: Fans Celebrate Megastar's Special Day With Special Posters & More

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, his ardent fans are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm along with organising special events for the megastar

Sneha Biswas
Chiranjeevi
Image: Twitter@sivacherry9

As Chiranjeevi ringed into his 67th birthday on 22nd August 2022, fans left no stones unturned in celebrating the megastar's special day like a festival.

Chiranjeevi
Image: Instagram@shiva_artsnkd

One of the fans beautifully carved Chiranjeevi's face on a leaf petal.

Chiranjeevi
Image: Twitter@sivacherry9

The 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' actor's banners and posters were also placed across several cities on the occasion of his birthday.

Chiranjeevi
Image: Instagram@narrated_by_tnp

Fans even organised special screenings wherein they watched some of the megastar's blockbuster films.

Chiranjeevi
Image: Instagram@arun_gunnala

Mega Carnival event was also organised on Chiranjeevi's birthday. Actor Sai Dharam Tej gave an emotional speech at the event for the 'Indra' actor.

Chiranjeevi
Image: Instagram@mr_avi_official_215

Moreover, a few fans were also seen dressing up as different characters from Chiranjeevi's films. This look is from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's 'Acharya.'

Chiranjeevi
Image: Twitter@wibely

Fans even flooded social media with several unseen pictures of the south legend.

