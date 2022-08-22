Chiranjeevi's Birthday: Fans Celebrate Megastar's Special Day With Special Posters & More

Quick links:
As Chiranjeevi ringed into his 67th birthday on 22nd August 2022, fans left no stones unturned in celebrating the megastar's special day like a festival.
The 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' actor's banners and posters were also placed across several cities on the occasion of his birthday.
Fans even organised special screenings wherein they watched some of the megastar's blockbuster films.
Mega Carnival event was also organised on Chiranjeevi's birthday. Actor Sai Dharam Tej gave an emotional speech at the event for the 'Indra' actor.
Moreover, a few fans were also seen dressing up as different characters from Chiranjeevi's films. This look is from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's 'Acharya.'