Chiranjeevi's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Hero' Star

Indian politician and actor Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in 1978 with Punadhirallu. Known for his breakdancing skills, Chiranjeevi starred in more than 150 feature films. Chiranjeevi's 1992 film Gharana Mogudu, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, is the first Telugu film to gross over ₹10 crores at the box office. In a film career spanning thirty-nine years, the actor has won several accolades and gained major recognition for his performances. Chiranjeevi developed a firm foothold in the South Indian industry with movies like Indra, Gharana Mogudu, Khaidi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy among others.

On February 20, 1980, Chiranjeevi married Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah. They have two daughters, Sushmita and Srija, and a son, Ram Charan, also an actor in Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Nagendra Babu, is a film producer and actor. His youngest brother, Pawan Kalyan, is an actor-politician who founded Jana Sena, a regional political party. Allu Aravind, his brother-in-law, is a film producer. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, here's a Chiranjeevi's quiz based on his journey till now.

Chiranjeevi Quiz

1. Which among these is the debut movie of Chiranjeevi?

Punadhirallu

Pranam Khareeu

Gharana Mogudu

Aapadbandhavudu

2. Which movie of Chiranjeevi was screened at the Moscow International Film festival?

Tayaramma Bangarayya

Swayamkrushi

I Love You

Mosagadu

3. How is actor Allu Arjun related to Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi’s brother

Chiranjeevi’s son

Allu Arjun’s uncle

Allu Arjun’s dad’s best friend

4. Which among these is Chiranjeevi’s movie with Radhika?

Donga

Hero

Rakshasudu

Rowdy Alludu

5. In which Chiranjeevi’s movie, the actor was featured alongside his son?

Magadheera

The Fighter

Jagadguru Adi Shankara

Indra

6. Which movie among these movies featured Chiranjeevi alongside Bruce Lee?

Magadheera

The Fighter

Jagadguru Adi Shankara

Indra

7. Which show marked the television debut of Chiranjeevi as host?

Naanga Puttar

Chitrahaar

Rangoli

Meelo Evaru Koteswarudu

8. In which movie, Chiranjeevi was featured alongside Kamal Haasan?

Kaatha Kaadu

Pranam Khareedu

Rani Kasaula Rangamma

Mosagadu

9. Which Chiranjeevi starrer was the remake of Bollywood movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai?

Paasivadi Pranam

Yamudiki Mogudu

Manchi Donga

Shankar Dada Zindabad

10. For how many years, Chiranjeevi served as the independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India?

5

4

3

2

Chiranjeevi quiz- answers

Punadhirallu

Swayamkrushi

Allu Arjun’s uncle

Hero

Magadheera

The Fighter

Meelo Evaru Koteswarudu

Pranam Khareedu

Shankar Dada Zindabad

2

