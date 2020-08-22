Chiranjeevi's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Hero' Star

Indian politician and actor Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in 1978 with Punadhirallu. Known for his breakdancing skills, Chiranjeevi starred in more than 150 feature films. Chiranjeevi's 1992 film Gharana Mogudu, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, is the first Telugu film to gross over ₹10 crores at the box office. In a film career spanning thirty-nine years, the actor has won several accolades and gained major recognition for his performances. Chiranjeevi developed a firm foothold in the South Indian industry with movies like Indra, Gharana Mogudu, Khaidi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy among others.
On February 20, 1980, Chiranjeevi married Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah. They have two daughters, Sushmita and Srija, and a son, Ram Charan, also an actor in Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Nagendra Babu, is a film producer and actor. His youngest brother, Pawan Kalyan, is an actor-politician who founded Jana Sena, a regional political party. Allu Aravind, his brother-in-law, is a film producer. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, here's a Chiranjeevi's quiz based on his journey till now.
