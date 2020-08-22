Last Updated:

Chiranjeevi's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Hero' Star

Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday today, August 22. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, here is a quiz based on his career till now. Have a look.

Indian politician and actor Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in 1978 with Punadhirallu. Known for his breakdancing skills, Chiranjeevi starred in more than 150 feature films. Chiranjeevi's 1992 film Gharana Mogudu, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, is the first Telugu film to gross over ₹10 crores at the box office. In a film career spanning thirty-nine years, the actor has won several accolades and gained major recognition for his performances. Chiranjeevi developed a firm foothold in the South Indian industry with movies like Indra, Gharana Mogudu, Khaidi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy among others.

On February 20, 1980, Chiranjeevi married Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah. They have two daughters, Sushmita and Srija, and a son, Ram Charan, also an actor in Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Nagendra Babu, is a film producer and actor. His youngest brother, Pawan Kalyan, is an actor-politician who founded Jana Sena, a regional political party. Allu Aravind, his brother-in-law, is a film producer. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, here's a Chiranjeevi's quiz based on his journey till now. 

1. Which among these is the debut movie of Chiranjeevi?

  • Punadhirallu
  • Pranam Khareeu
  • Gharana Mogudu
  • Aapadbandhavudu

2. Which movie of Chiranjeevi was screened at the Moscow International Film festival?

  •  Tayaramma Bangarayya
  • Swayamkrushi
  • I Love You
  • Mosagadu

3. How is actor Allu Arjun related to Chiranjeevi?

  • Chiranjeevi’s brother
  • Chiranjeevi’s son
  • Allu Arjun’s uncle
  • Allu Arjun’s dad’s best friend

4. Which among these is Chiranjeevi’s movie with Radhika?

  • Donga
  • Hero
  • Rakshasudu
  • Rowdy Alludu

5. In which Chiranjeevi’s movie, the actor was featured alongside his son?

  • Magadheera
  • The Fighter
  • Jagadguru Adi Shankara
  • Indra

6. Which movie among these movies featured Chiranjeevi alongside Bruce Lee?

  • Magadheera
  • The Fighter
  • Jagadguru Adi Shankara
  • Indra

7.  Which show marked the television debut of Chiranjeevi as host?

  • Naanga Puttar
  • Chitrahaar
  • Rangoli
  • Meelo Evaru Koteswarudu

8. In which movie, Chiranjeevi was featured alongside Kamal Haasan?

  • Kaatha Kaadu
  • Pranam Khareedu
  • Rani Kasaula Rangamma
  • Mosagadu

9. Which Chiranjeevi starrer was the remake of Bollywood movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai?

  • Paasivadi Pranam
  • Yamudiki Mogudu
  • Manchi Donga
  • Shankar Dada Zindabad

10.  For how many years, Chiranjeevi served as the independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India?

  • 5
  • 4
  • 3
  • 2

Chiranjeevi quiz- answers

  • Punadhirallu
  • Swayamkrushi
  • Allu Arjun’s uncle
  • Hero
  • Magadheera

  • The Fighter
  • Meelo Evaru Koteswarudu
  • Pranam Khareedu
  • Shankar Dada Zindabad
  • 2

