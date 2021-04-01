Chiranjeevi's 'Laahe Laahe' Lyrical From His Upcoming Movie 'Acharya' Is Out: Watch

Acharya is one of the highly anticipated Telugu action movies featuring South star Chiranjeevi and as the team gears up for the release of the film, they dropped in a big surprise for the fans. A lyrical video of the movie was recently launched that gave a stunning glimpse of the actors performing to an upbeat song and also gave a sneak peek at the making of the video. Watch Chiranjeevi’s Acharya’s lyrical video, Laahe Laahe.

Chiranjeevi’s Acharya’s Laahe Laahe lyrical launched

Koratala Siva, writer and director of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, recently took to his Twitter handle and announced this delightful piece of news for all the fans that their first lyrical Laahe Laahe was finally out. He presented the video clip and tagged the entire mega star cast of the film along with some of the crew members.

The lyrical Laahe Laahe begins with presenting the cast of the film on the screen and then gives a snazzy glimpse of Chiranjeevi among the folk dancers. It then showcases a mesmerizing view outside a temple where a bunch of dancers can be seen performing to the upbeat Laahe Laahe song. Later on, another lead actor from the film Acharya, Kajal Aggarwal joins the dancers and showcases her elegant moves. The lyrical then illustrates some beautiful glimpses of the actors as well as the director discussing the scenes and preparing for the shot. Even the entire crew can be seen preparing for the shoot. Chiranjeevi also grooves to the song and depicts his quirky dance moves in the video.

Many of the fans dropped in numerous compliments and best wishes for the team of Acharya. Some of the fans also added heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how thrilled they were after watching the Laahe Laahe lyrical from Acharya. Many fans also stated that it was a song full of colours while others praised the singer of the song and added it gave them goosebumps. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the Laahe Laahe lyrical from Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.

All the best acharya team, superb meNing full music, à°®à°£à°¿à°¶à°°à±à°® à°—à°¾à°°à°¿ à°¸à°‚à°—à±€à°¤à°‚ ðŸ‘ŒðŸ’¯ — RAMBABU (@RamSbabuC) March 31, 2021

Colour full song â¤ï¸ all the best koratala sir ðŸ’ — Arun Prince...ðŸŒŸ (@Arun48344658) March 31, 2021

ExcellentðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ â¤ — Ramesh Kumar varma Chittari (@chittari_ramesh) March 31, 2021

Acharya cast

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, other actors include Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Saurav Lokesh, Jisshu Sengupta, Kishore, Ajay, Sangeetha Krish and others. The movie is slated to release on May 13, 2021.

Image Source- Still from Acharya's Laahe Laahe song