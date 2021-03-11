Chiranjeevi's Latest Movie Acharya To Release On May 13, Makers Dismiss Delay Rumours

Fans of South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi are eager to see their favourite actor on screen. The star enjoys a massive fan following in not just south India but all over the country. He will be next seen in the upcoming movie Acharya. Ever since the movie was announced the fans were excited about the movie. However, there had been rumours about the delay in Acharya's release date. The makers recently released a statement about Chiranjeevi's latest movie Acharya's release date and squashed all the rumours. For all the people who are wondering about Acharya's release date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Acharya's release date confirmed by the makers

For the last few days, there had been rumours that the Acharya's release date has been postponed from May 13. The makers of Acharya took to their official Twitter handle and released a press statement dismissing all the rumours. The official press statement read as, “We are gearing up for a grand worldwide release of our film on May 13th 2021.” The film’s production house Matinee Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle and shared the statement yesterday on March 10. Fans of the Mega Star Chiranjeevi Garu have breathed a sigh of relief as their favourite actor will be on the silver screens without any delay.

The statement also revealed that the team of Chiranjeevi's latest movie Acharya have completed a month-long schedule in Rajahmundry and Illenndu regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. The team shot with the lead actors of Acharya's cast Mega Star Chiranjeevi Garu and Megapower star Ram Charan. The movie is being helmed by Koratala Siva Garu and has completed a major portion of the filming with this schedule.

Chiranjeevi's movie Acharya's cast

Recently, Ram Charan had shared that he will be sharing the screen space with his father Chiranjeevi in Acharya. He posted a picture with his father placing his hand on his shoulder. He captioned the picture as, “A Comrade moment!! Enjoying every moment with dad @chiranjeevikonidela & @sivakoratala Garu on #Acharya sets. @matineeentertainment @konidelapro”. Chiranjeevi's movie Acharya's cast also features Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Saurav Lokesh, and Tanikella Bharani in key roles. Chiranjeevi was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Image Credits: Ram Charan Instagram