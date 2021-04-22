Chiranjeevi's Son-in-law And Actor Kalyaan Dhev Tests Positive For COVID-19

Over the past few weeks, several celebrities from the entertainment industry have tested positive for COVID-19. Chiranjeevi's son-in-law and actor Kalyaan Dhev is the latest among them. He shared the news on social media.

Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev tests positive for COVID-19

Kalyaan Dhev took to his Instagram handle to share the news of him contracting the virus on Thursday. He penned a letter to his followers while breaking the news. He wrote, ''Yesterday, I tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms.'' He further mentioned that he is quarantined in a hospital and will soon bounce back stronger.

Moved by the news, several celebrities wished Kalyaan Dhev's health to get better soon. Aactor Avika Gor wrote 'Oh my god! please take care ðŸ¤—' while Naga Babu Konidela wrote 'Get well soon... My boy... You will and you can... â¤ï¸' in the comment section. Actor Ann Sheetal also wished him to get well soon by writing 'Get well soon bro..! Our prayers with you..'.

Kalyaan Dhev's trivia

Kalyaan Dhev is the son-in-law of veteran actor Chiranjeevi and brother-in-law of Ram Charan. He made his acting debut in 2018, with the Telugu film Vijetha for which he won the South Indian International Movie Award for Best Debut Actor. He then appeared in the films Super Machi in 2020, directed by Puli Vasu.

Kalyaan Dhev will soon appear in the upcoming film Kinnerasani directed by Ramana Teja. The film will be produced under the banner SRT Entertainments. On the occasion of Diwali, Kalyaan posted the first glimpse of the upcoming film. In the caption, he wrote 'Title logo of my next! #Kinnerasani Production House: @srtentertainments Director: @ramana_teja #HappyDiwali'.

On January 1, 2021, the first look of the film was dropped on YouTube by its distributer SRT Entertainments. SRT Entertainments wrote, ''Kinnerasani First Glimpse on SRT Entertainments. Kinnerasani is the latest upcoming Telugu movie starring Kalyaan Dhev, Directed by Ramana Teja, Written by Desharaj. Music by Mahathi Sagar. Produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner. Shoot under progress.'' Take a look at his film's teaser.

