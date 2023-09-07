Chithha Teaser: Siddharth Starrer Promises To Be A Gripping Drama | Watch

The makers of Chittha unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited film which showcased a heartwarming bond between a man and his niece. The film stars Siddharth and Nimisha Sajayan in the leading roles. The film bankrolled by the actor himself will hit the big screens on September 28.

3 things you need to know

Chithha is a multi-lingual film helmed by SU Arun Kumar.

The teaser of the film was released by the makers on September 6.

Chithha teaser featured Siddharth finding a solution to his predicament.

Chithha teaser promises intense drama

The teaser of Chithha opened by showing a young man's affection towards his niece and how he overcomes challenges to provide a good life for her. Initially, the teaser presents the film as a drama, but soon it transforms into a thriller. The clip hints that Siddharth's character will go to great lengths for his niece.

While the teaser showcases the depths of the relationship between an uncle and his niece, it also leaves a question in the mind of the viewers: What trouble has Siddharth and the child found themselves entangled in? Sharing the teaser, the makers of Chithha wrote, "The emotional depth of this narrative resonates with everyone. Delighted to share the captivating teaser of #CHITHHA."

More about Chithha

The worn-out look of Siddharth in the Chithha poster piqued the interest of moviegoers. The film is billed as a thriller and centered on a girl's relationship with her uncle. The background score is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and the songs are penned by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Siddharth's Etaki Entertainment is producing the film, which will be distributed by Red Giant Movies. Chithha is Etaki Entertainment's fourth film, following Kaadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Jil Junk Juk, and Aval, all of which starred the actor.