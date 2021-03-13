Chiyaan 60 Reveals Their Female Lead; Vani Bhojan Joins The Team

Karthika Subbaraj's 60th film which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 60 will be starring Tamil actor Kennedy John Victor aka Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. The film that is produced by Seven Screen Studio will mark the debut of Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram acting together on the screen. The makers of the film recently confirmed that actor Vani Bhojan will be joining the team of Chiyaan 60 to play one of the female leads in the movie.

Vani Bhojan joins the team of Chiyan 60

In the tweet shared by the production company Seven Screen Studios, the team welcomes Vani on board. In Chiyaan 60, Vani will be reportedly playing the role of Vikram's girlfriend. Their shooting schedule will go on floors once Vikram who is currently in Russia shooting for the movie Cobra comes back to the country.

Chiyaan 60 cast

Recently, Karthik Subbaraj announced that actor Bobby Simha has joined the cast of Chiyaan 60. This movie will be the sixth time that Bobby is collaborating with Karthik on a project. Their last movie Jigarthanda was a superhit and bagged the Best Film award at every ceremony along with two national awards.

The Chiyaan 60 cast also includes actor Simran Bagga who will be playing the other female lead opposite Vikram in the movie. Their on-screen pairing will also be seen in the upcoming movie titled Dhruva Natchathiram.

@SimranbaggaOffc madam joins the Gang #Chiyaan60 ðŸ˜Š



Welcome Madam & we are So happy to work with you again after #Petta ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/lmOkhV94iu — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) March 11, 2021

The movie is supposed to be a gangster flick along with some action-packed revenge drama. In an interview, Karthik Subbaraj had revealed that Vikram had contacted the director to come to visit him during the post-production of Jagame Thandhiram. The visit was to discuss the concept for their next movie and after playing with a lot of ideas they unanimously agreed to one plot. However, the director revealed that the complete script of Chiyaan 60 is not ready yet. The shooting of the movie has started and they are filming in different locations like Chennai, Goa, Darjeeling. The film is scheduled to release sometime later this year.

Talking about Karthik Subbaraj, the director is currently awaiting the release of his latest movie with Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo titled Jagame Thanthiram which is going to release on OTT platform Netflix soon.