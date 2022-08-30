Last Updated:

Chiyaan Vikram Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About Boycott Trend; 'What's A Cot?'

Chiyaan Vikram, recently gave a hilarious response after he was questioned about the ongoing boycott trend. The actor's response left everyone in splits.

Ponniyin Selvan

Amid the ongoing boycott trend in the film industry, a lot of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and more have shared their views on the Boycott trend. The latest celebrity to react on the matter is actor Chiyaan Vikram, who recently gave a hilarious response after he was questioned about the boycott trend.

Chiyaan Vikram opens up about the Boycott trend

Chiyaan Vikram is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Cobra. Cobra is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 August 2022. With Cobra's release date inching closer, its lead actor Vikram is busy promoting the film in several cities.

Over the weekend, when Vikram was in Hyderabad for the film's promotions. He was asked about the ongoing boycott trend, however, the actor did not directly answer the question. Instead, he gave a hilarious response that left everyone in splits.

The actor stated that he doesn't understand the language. He said, “I don’t know what language you are speaking. What do you mean by that (boycott)? I know what’s a boy. I very well know what’s a girl. I know very, very well, what’s a cot. But, I don’t know what’s a boycott."

Here's the clip of Vikram's hilarious response to query on Boycott trend.

More about Cobra

Touted to be a high-octane actioner, the film will witness Vikram portraying multiple roles. The action thriller is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, who earlier helmed Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal. Cobra will star KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Chiyaan Vikram.

The film will mark Irfan Pathan's acting debut as he will be seen playing the role of a Turkish Interpol officer named Aslan Yilmaz. Apart from them, Cobra also features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, Poovaiyar and many others in pivotal roles.

Maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios. Cobra will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

