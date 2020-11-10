Chiyaan Vikram Is Now A Grandfather As Daughter Akshita Welcomes A Baby; Read More

On November 10, filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his social media handle and extended the wishes to Chiyaan Vikram as the latter became a grandparent. Though Ajay did not give many details about the new member of Chiyaan Vikram's family, his tweet confirmed about the newborn's arrival.

In a brief tweet, Ajay proclaimed that Chiyaan Vikram will be one of the coolest granddads. The tweet turned out to be a slight for many Chiyaan Vikram fans as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory notes along with various emoticons. Scroll down to take a look.

Many many congrats on the new role #ChiyaanVikram sir.. ❤️❤️ I’m damn sure you’ll be one of those coolest grand dads 😎😎 Wishes to the entire family🤗.. And welcome Kiddo ❤️❤️ — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) November 10, 2020

Neither the actor nor any other family member has officially announced the arrival of the new member as of now. On the other hand, if online reports are something to go by, then Vikram's daughter Akshita turned mother to a baby girl around 1 pm on November 9. In July, the family had a simple celebration when Akshita broke the news to her parents; father Vikram and mother Shyla, that she was pregnant.

About Akshita and Manu Ranjith

In 2017, Akshita married her long-time beau Manu Ranjith, son of FMCG honcho CK Ranganathan. The wedding took place at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi’s residence in Gopalapuram. A grand reception was later organised in Chennai in which several industry peers were present. The wedding was a low-key affair.

On the other hand, Vikram's son, Dhruv recently made his acting debut with Adithya Varma, the remake of the Telugu super hit Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda. The female lead of the Tamil version was essayed by Banita Sandhu. The romantic-drama received a positive response from the critics for Dhruv's performance.

What's next for Chiyaan Vikram?

Coming to the professional front of the 54-year-old actor, he will be next seen in R. Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. The upcomer will also feature Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George, and Irfan Pathan in the lead. It is touted to be a supernatural thriller, where Vikram would be seen in different get-ups. The Vikram starter's first song was released in July, which amped up the expectations of the moviegoers.

