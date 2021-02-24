Chiyaan Vikram Not Seen In 'Suryaputra Mahavir Karna' Promo; Has He Opted Out?

The promo for an upcoming historical period drama film, Suryaputra Mahavir Karna released earlier this week. While the film showcased a “never seen before visual extravaganza”, it does not reveal the actor to be seen in the titular role. This has left numerous netizens wondering if Chiyaan Vikram, who was earlier cast for the role, has opted out of the film.

Chiyaan Vikram not seen in Suryaputra Mahavir Karna's teaser

Back in the year 2018, it was announced that South Indian actor Chiyaan Vikram shall be seen portraying the role of Karna on the silver screen. However, the latest update regarding Suryaputra Mahavir Karna has not mentioned if Chiyaan Vikram shall be seen in the film. Moreover, the makers of the film have kept mums about who shall be playing Karna’s role in the film. This is why an official announcement for the same is awaited.

About the promo

The official Twitter handle of Pooja Entertainment released the first look video of the upcoming film, Suryaputra Mahavir Karna. The film will release in several local languages in India which includes Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers of the film have announced that the movie is the story of an unsung warrior Karna from Mahabharata.

The video opens with a statue holding a flag upright on a tall pillar. The caption in the video reads, “The epic saga of the unsung warrior from the Mahabharat” as an army of soldiers charge for an attack on their enemy. The video also shows various war equipment and vehicles used by the warriors of the era the film is set in. Check out the video of Suryaputra Mahavir Karna below.

About the film

The film is written and directed by R. S. Vimal and lyrics and dialogues are written by Dr. Kumar Vishwas. The background score in the video conveys the theme of the film well and manages to create suspense about the drama film. The film is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, and the release date of the film has not been revealed in yet.

Netizens react

Netizens took to social media and shared their thought about the same. A number of netizens were seen commenting and asking about Suryaputra Mahavir Karna's cast. Many enquired about Vikram's movies, check out the comments by the netizens below.

Vikram has left the film.https://t.co/Mvm2FJQV0f — Balkirat Singh (@BALKI_Singh55) February 23, 2021

Cast @gautam_rode as Karna



Too see his audition as karna watch suryaputra karna in YouTube.



He will portray it different level than any other Bollywoodiya — #cgl19marks 🇮🇳 (@yogendr_s) February 23, 2021

@iHrithik sir is perfect for this role. Traditional looks suits him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZiBx8gFoC8 — Shuchi Saxena 🦁 (@ShuchiRecites) February 23, 2021

Sir, We want @akshaykumar sir in this movie, please 🙏🙏 — Sukanta Polley (Khiladi SP) (@polley_sukanta) February 23, 2021

