Chiyaan Vikram Pens A Note For Fans After Rib Injury On Thangalaan Set

Chiyaan Vikram, who is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2, sustained injuries on the set of his upcoming film Thangalaan. The actor met with an accident resulting in a broken rib due to which he was not able to resume shooting for his film. However, Vikram took to his Twitter handle to express gratitude.

Chiyaan Vikram tweeted (as per English translation), "Thank you very much Shiva. For coming home and expressing your love. What else do I want when you all are with me. I'll be back." This message was in reply to a fan's tweet to wished him a speedy recovery. The fan wrote, "Sending you all my love n hug @chiyaan wishing you a speedy recovery. Love yu moreee... #ChiyaanVikram. Waiting for your Comeback & Oscar's waitin' for you." Check the tweet below.

Vikram getting injured on the sets of Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram's publicist shared the news about the actor's injury on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation #AdithaKarikalan aka #ChiyaanVikram has received and for the astounding response to #PS2 from all over the world. #Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his #Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest. From the office of #ChiyaanVikram." Check the tweet below.

Thank you for all the love and appreciation #AdithaKarikalan aka #ChiyaanVikram has received and for the astounding response to #PS2 from all over the world. #Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his… pic.twitter.com/za6u9IFm08 — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) May 3, 2023

About Thangalaan

Thangaalan is based on the real-life events surrounding the lives of labourers working in the mine of Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields. This movie will focus more on the workers under the British rule. Reportedly, filmmaker Pa Ranjith worked on this project for nearly four years.