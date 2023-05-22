Chiyaan Vikram Reacts To Anurag Kashyap's 'he Didn't Respond' To Kennedy Casting Comment

Chiyaan Vikram recently responded to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's comment, where he stated that Vikram whose real name is Kennedy John Victor was his first choice for the titular assassin in his latest film Kennedy, but he never responded. After the news went viral, Chiyaan Vikram took to his Twitter handle to clear the air. The actor said that he called the filmmaker back personally.

Chiyaan in his tweet wrote, "Dear @anuragkashyap72, Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well-wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that." He added, "As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name." He concluded his tweet and wrote, "I wish you great times ahead. Lots of love, Chiyaan Vikram aka Kennedy." Check out his tweet below:

Anurag Kashyap says Chiyaan Vikram didn't respond to him

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap who is currently at the Cannes film festival for his film Kennedy spoke in detail about his project. In the same interview, he revealed that the south star Chiyaan Vikram was his first choice. He said, "I actually had a specific actor in mind when I wrote this film... The film was called Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram's real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul."

About Kennedy

Kennedy is a noirish thriller. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film follows the titular character working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle. The film features Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. Kennedy will be premiered at the Cannes film festival on May 24.