Chiyaan Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' Trailer Out; Watch Actor's Power-packed Action Sequences

The much-awaited Tamil action-drama Mahaan is gearing up for its release next week, and makers have recently dropped the film's intense trailer, showcasing Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram in intriguing avatars. Amazon Prime Video released the clip showcasing Gandhi Mahaan (Vikram) as a commerce teacher in a school who later transforms into a liquor baron and eventually becomes a gangster amid various circumstances.

The story of a man undergoing a personal crisis has been perfectly encapsulated in the trailer, which also sheds light on the relationship between the father-son duo. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film boasts of a stellar cast including Vikram, Dhruv as well as Simran, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, Sananth among others.

Trailer of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Mahaan released

Taking to their official Instagram handle on Thursday, February 3, the OTT giant dropped the Tamil trailer, which is filled with high octane action scenes and blazing guns as a series of tumultuous events unfold in Vikram's life. The protagonist's transformation is filled with drama and emotions, promising an impactful on-screen experience for the audience. In the caption, they wrote, "Mahaan | Official Tamil Trailer • Are you ready to play your hand? May the best man win Trailer out now." Take a look.

Interestingly, the film also marks the first on-screen collaboration of the real father-son duo Chiyaan and Dhruv. Reacting to the trailer, fans hailed the duo, while calling Chiyaan a 'legend'. One netizen quipped, "Will it come as Hindi dubbed, loved the trailer", while another wrote, "This Movie will Win People's heart".

The film's soundtrack has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan while the movie is being backed by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. It will witness a digital release on February 10 via Amazon Prime Video. The film's official synopsis reads,

“Mahaan is the story of a man who strays away from his family in search of personal freedom and wealth. However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father?”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KSUBBARAJ)