Chiyaan Vikram Surprises Fans With His Twitter Debut; Quips 'I Am Late By Almost 15 Years'

Chiyaan Vikram has finally made his debut on the social media platform Twitter ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated films Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan 1. The Tamil star also shared a sweet video message for his fans and well-wishers, quipping that while he's late by almost 15 years, it feels like the 'right time' to join the platform.

The star mentioned that his arrival on the platform is for receiving his fans' love and adulation. Netizens were delighted to see Chiyaan Vikram and further welcomed him with heartfelt messages.

Actor Chiyaan Vikram finally joins Twitter

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, August 12, the actor dropped a video clip in which he said, "It’s me Chiyaan Vikram. It’s really me. Don’t be confused. I am not in disguise. This is my look for my next film with Pa.Ranjith. I was told that Twitter allows me to stay connected with my fans and keep them informed about my films. But, I am late by almost 15 years. But, I feel it’s the right time.”

He continued, "I have heard people telling me that there is so much love for me on social media, and I wanted to enjoy a bit of it myself. I am on Twitter right now." Take a look.

Welcoming the star, fans dropped comments like, "Our beloved #ChiyaanVikram is here. Welcome, @chiyaan Anna," and "2022 is indeed a year of good fortune for #ChiyaanVikram. He made a comeback with his OTT release #Mahaan, and two of his highly-anticipated films, #Cobra and #PS1, are set to release this year. And he joins Twitter."

More on Chiyaan Vikram's work front

The actor was last seen in Karthik Subburaj’s Mahaan, sharing the screenspace with his son Dhruv Vikram. He will now be seen in the Tamil-language action thriller Cobra, written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. In addition to Vikram, the film features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid and more. He also has Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan – 1, slated to hit theatres on September 30.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THE_REAL_CHIYAAN)