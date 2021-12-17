National Award-winning Tamil actor Vikram has tested COVID positive with mild symptoms and is currently in isolation at his home. Lovingly called 'Chiyaan' by fans, the actor had reportedly been experiencing fatigue and underwent a medical checkup at a private hospital in Chennai.

As the news started gathering momentum on social media with fans expressing their concerns and sending their wishes for the speedy recovery of the actor, his manager took to social media and consoled fans. He informed all that the actor is keeping safe and there is nothing to worry about. The manager reacted to a fans’ Tweet who shared a picture of the actor and wrote, “Thalaivaa, Take Care & Come Back Much Stronger.”

Chiyaan Vikram tests COVID positive, confirms manager

Vikram's manager Suryanarayanan informed the well-wishers in a reply to a Tweet and asserted that the COVID-19 symptoms experienced by the actor are very mild. He extended his gratitude to fans for their prayers. “Dear well-wishers, very mild only and nothing to worry about. Thanks for your prayers. Suryanarayanan, Manager,” he wrote.

Dear well wishers, very mild only and nothing to worry. Thanks for your prayers. Suryanarayanan, Manager. — Suryanarayanan M (@sooriaruna) December 16, 2021

Last month, veteran actor Kamal Haasan tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre for a week till he tested negative for the virus. The actor resumed work as soon as he got discharged from the hospital. In the last few weeks, many celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. Closer home, actor Arjun Sarja tested positive for the virus recently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram is one of the most sought-after actors in the Tamil film industry. He has delivered several blockbuster hits throughout his career. Some of his notable movies are Sethu, Pithamagan, Kasi, and Deiva Thirumagal. Vikram was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller film Kadaram Kondan, a remake of the French film Point Blank. Vikram was recently announced to be joining hands with acclaimed director Pa. Ranjith for his 61st project, being bankrolled under K. E. Gnanavelraja's Studio Green banner. Apart from this, he will also star in Mani Ratnam’s anticipated project Ponniyin Selvan alongside Aishwarya Rai, Prakash Raj, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and others.

Vikram is also shooting for his upcoming actioner Cobra, which is in its final leg of filming, with the patch portions expected to be shot soon. Being directed by Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu under Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios banner, the action thriller features the Tamil superstar opposite KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty and includes music by Academy Award-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

IMAGE: Instagram/The_Real_Chiyaan/PTI