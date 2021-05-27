Chiyaan Vikram Was First Choice For Mysskin's 2010 Drama 'Nandhalala'

The Tamil drama film Nandhalala released in 2010 and received immense critical acclaim as well. The movie is helmed by the popular director Mysskin who has also essayed the lead role in the movie. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for the fans, Chiyaan Vikram was Mysskin’s first choice to play the titular role in Nandhalala.

According to a report by Sify, notable south Indian film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has shared some lesser-known facts about the drama film Nandhalala in his series Unmaiyai Solluven. In the latest episode of the show, he revealed that he met Chiyaan Vikram at a hotel in Chennai and immediately decided to make a movie with him. Thanu also paid Vikram an advance of Rs 1 crore. The Anniyan actor suggested Myskkin’s name to helm the movie. The director narrated Nandhalala’s script to him. Thanu liked the movie’s script but the producer wanted to create a movie as big as Anniyan. Interestingly, Chiyaan Vikram asked Mysskin to devise another script for him.

More about Nandhalala

This movie is loosely based on the Japanese film Kikujiro that released in 1999. Few sections of the film are inspired by Mysskin’s life as well. The plot of the movie revolves around an eight-year-old schoolgoing boy and a specially-abled man who set out to look for their respective mothers. The music for the movie was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and is produced under the Ayngaran International banner. The cast of Nandhalala also includes Ashwath Ram, Snigdha Akolkar and Nassar.

Chiyaan Vikram’s movies

The 55-year-old actor is one of the most sought-after actors in the Tamil film industry. He has delivered several blockbuster hits throughout his career. Some of his notable movies are Sethu, Pithamagan, Kasi and Deiva Thirumagal. He was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller film Kadaram Kondan. It was the remake of the French film Point Blank. Chiyaan Vikram has a power-packed schedule as he several films lined up for releases. He will next be seen in the heist-thriller movie Cobra which is helmed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu. The cast of the film also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Miya and Irfan Pathan. He is also working on the historical film Ponniyin Selvan whose ensemble cast includes, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

