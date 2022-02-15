Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra' Wraps-up Filming After Almost 3 Years; Actor Celebrates With Team

Superstar Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated project Cobra has finally concluded filming after a long duration of 3 years. Making the wrap-up announcement, director R. Ajay Gnanamuthu dropped glimpses from the celebrations where the Mahaan actor could be seen cutting a cake alongside his team and shedding smiles for group photos. Ajay penned a heartfelt note, thanking Vikram as well as the entire team for having sailed through all the struggles and difficulties successfully, quipping that he's forever indebted to 'each one involved in the process.

Billed as a psychological action thriller, Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Miya and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in pivotal roles. The project also marks Srinidhi's Tamil debut, while Irfan Pathan's movie debut.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 15, the director shred a trail of pictures from the wrap-up party, where the cast and crew can be seen cutting a cake with the film's poster printed on it, while also cheering as they posed for group pictures. In the caption, Ajay Gnanamuthu wrote, "IT’S A WRAP!! Close to 3 years of filming comes to an end!! My sincere thanks to #ChiyaanVikram sir and my entire team who trusted me, sailed through all the struggles and difficult times with me and believed in the vision of #Cobra !! Forever indebted to each one of u!" Take a look.

The film faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the makers now reportedly planning for a summer 2022 release. The multilingual project has been made in the languages -Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Interestingly, the actor will be seen in 25 different avatars, some of which were revealed in the film's teaser.

Produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studios, the film also stars Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, Poovaiyar in pivotal roles.

