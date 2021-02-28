Chiyaan Vikram's Love For Eccentric Roles Is Evident In THESE Films Of The Actor

Chiyaan Vikram is known for his blockbuster films which have garnered him a huge fan base. The critics too like his films and often appreciate the risks he takes with his characters. Chiyaan Vikram in his films has often played eccentric characters which deliver a different arc to the storyline of the film. Despite that, he has played his roles with absolute conviction, completely immersing the audiences into watching the story of the movie. Here we take a look at some of his most eccentric performances in films that were loved by the audiences.

Chiyaan Vikram's love for eccentric roles is evident in THESE films

Kanthaswamy

In Kanthaswamy, Chiyaan Vikram played the role of a masked crusader. The narrative of the film was developed around the financially weak people who would go to a temple and place their troubles forward. After doing so, a masked man would emerge to fulfil their woes and thus help them. This masked man would steal the black money from the rich and give it to the poor. However, the law and officials do not see eye to eye despite the good deeds done by this mysterious individual which leads to a whole different turn of events in the story.

I

Chiyaan Vikram in the film I plays the role of a successful and handsome model. This model becomes the source of envy for many rivals in his field who despise him. Due to his rising success, the model faces an unwanted hunch in his back which causes him to steer clear from his prime in modelling. An injection injected into him causes this distress and thus he realises this. The movie then goes on to show how the model avenges his downfall due to the sheer jealousy of a few individuals who took away his livelihood.

Anniyan

One of the most popular films by Chiyaan Vikram was the 2005 S Shankar directed film, Anniyan. The range portrayed by Chiyaan Vikram in a few scenes within the film became a huge rage among the critics as well as fans who loved the film very much. The movie tells the story of a man suffering from multiple personality disorder who works as a lawyer and a vigilante. This vigilante character goes on to solve social evils through an ancient book and thus exposes a number of corrupt people and organisations in his path.

