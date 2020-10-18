Chiyaan Vikram's Role In THIS Movie Was One Of The Most Difficult Ones, See Details

Kennedy John Victor, famous by his stage name Vikram, is one of the most popular and sought-after actors of the Tamil film industry. Chiyaan Vikram has delivered stellar performances in many of his films so far. The actor has many awards and accolades to his names. One of the most famous movies that he is known for is the 2005 action-thriller movie Anniyan. Chiyaan Vikram, in an interview with a leading Telugu daily, said that his role in Anniyan was one of the most difficult ones that he has played so far. Read ahead to know more Vikram’s role in Anniyan.

Here are more details about Chiyaan Vikram’s role in Anniyan

In an interview with Telangana Today, Chiyaan Vikram said that his role in the movie Anniyan was one of the most challenging ones that he played. He had played the role of a person suffering from the split-personality disorder. As a result, he played three characters in the movie.

The plot of the Anniyan revolves around a man who is fed up with social indifferences and the negligence exhibited by the public. Chiyaan Vikram stars as Ambi who is a lawyer who develops split personality disorder. His two personalities want to do the right thing in society and stand up to fight the system. One of his personality is called Remo who is a fashion model and his other personality is called Anniyan who is a vigilante murderer.

The movie also stars Sadha who plays Ambi’s love interest. Nedumudi Venu plays the role of Ambi’s father. Prakash Raj plays the role of the DCP and Nassar plays the role of Ambi's psychiatrist.

Chiyaan Vikram’s performance in this movie earned him a lot of appreciation from the critics as well. He won him the Special Jury Award in 2005 at the Asianet Film Awards. He also won a Filmfare award in 2006 as the Best Actor. Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the 2019 Tamil movie Kadaram Kondan. His upcoming movies include Cobra which is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu R and Garuda which is directed by Thiru. Both these movies are set to release in November 2020.

