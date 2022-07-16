'Chiyaan61': Vikram Collaborates With Director Pa Ranjith For Next; See Puja Ceremony Pics

After refuting heart attack rumours, actor Vikram is all set to begin shooting for his next film Chiyaan61. For the forthcoming project, the actor has teamed up with director Pa Ranjith for the tentatively titled film. The period action drama will be shot in 3D. Before beginning the shoot, the makers conducted the puja ceremony.

The upcoming film will mark Vikram's first collaboration with director Ranjith. The film which is bankrolled by Studio Green has commenced shooting today with a pooja ceremony which was attended by the entire cast and crew.

In the viral pictures shared by various fan pages, Chiyaan Vikram can be seen looking handsome as he donned formals for the puja ceremony while posing with the team. GV Prakash Kumar is brought on board to compose the music for the film. Kishore Kumar is the cinematographer, and Selva is the editor.

The actor received much love and appreciation post his poster launch of the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer project, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film will see south actor Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role along with Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai playing the leading lady. Ponniyin Selvan Part one is slated to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022.



Meanwhile, earlier, the actor had fallen prey to rumours which claimed that the star was hospitalised due to a heart attack. The actor's manager, Suryanarayanan M, had addressed the rumours on Twitter and said that Vikram had suffered a 'mild chest discomfort', after which he was admitted to the hospital. The rumours that he had been hospitalized owing to a heart attack surfaced were untrue. He mentioned he was 'pained' by the rumours that have surfaced and assured fans that the actor is 'fine'.

"Dear fans and wellwishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest (sic)" the tweet by the manager read.

IMAGE: Instagram/Nellai.co