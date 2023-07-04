Choreographer Jani Master Announces Debut Film Runner On Birthday

Celebrated dance choreographer Jani Master is reportedly all set to make his big screen debut as an actor. While several big banner films have carried his name in the credits as a dance master, Jani Master is now ready to take centre-stage in front of the camera. He will be headlining his debut film Runner.

3 things you need to know

Jani Master made his debut as a dance choreographer with Drona in 2009.

He has been active across the Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada film industries across his a decade long career.

Jani Master has choreographed dance sequences for around a 110 films, with his latest venture being the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer.

Jani Master to make his acting debut

The celebrated choreographer is now all set to make his acting debut in upcoming film titled Runner. He will reportedly be playing the role of a police inspector. The newly minted actor will have a dual roles to play in the film's production as he will also be stepping in to choreograph a few dance sequences.

(Jani Master to make his acting debut in Runner | Image: alwaysjani/Instagram)



The first look of the film shows Jani Master standing with his hands above his head, folded in a namaste. He could be seen wearing an untucked Khakee uniform and stood in front of the Police training academy. The poster, which was released on Jani Master's birthday, read, "Happy Birthday to our dancing star Jani Master." Runner will begin filming in Hyderabad starting July 20.

Runner to release in December 2023

As per the poster, Jani Master's movie debut will be getting a theatrical release in December 2023. Runner is also the directorial debut of Vijay Choudary. The film is being produced by Vijay Bhaskar, G Phaneendra and M Srihari. While choreographer Jani's debut is confirmed, no announcement on the date of release has been made yet.