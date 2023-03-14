CID Producer Pradeep Uppoor Dies Aged 64; Shivaji Satam Pays Tribute

The man behind hit show CID, Pradeep Uppoor has passed away. Uppoor had been the long-standing producer for the show. He was allegedly suffering from cancer and was seeking treatment in Singapore, which is where he breathed his last. He was 64 years old.

Colleagues and friends extend condolensces

Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman on the show, took to his social media to share the sad news of his old friend's death. He wrote: "Pradeep Uppoor, ( the maker, pillar of CID ) .... an ever smiling dear friend, honest & upfront, magnanimously generous to the core ..... a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss ... love you & miss you buddy".

Pradeep Uppoor , ( the maker , pillar of CID ) ….. an ever smiling dear friend , honest & upfront , magnanimously generous to the core 😞🌹..… a long long wonderful chapter of my life comes to an end with your exit Boss 😟😢😔…love you & miss you buddy 🌹🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/eKvOuWmYnc — shivaji satam (@shivaajisatam) March 13, 2023

Narendra Gupta, who also was part of the cast for a while, too expressed his state of mind on the news. He writes, "It's such shocking news...I too had a long...A really long relationship with him. What a wonderful person he was...REST IN PEACE PRADEEP BHAI...I HV LOST A PART OF MY LIFE TODAY".

Uppoor's achievements

Uppoor has to his credit the wildly successful CID series, one of India's longest-running television serials. Produced by Uppoor, the show had a commendable 20-year run between 1998 and 2018. The last CID episode aired on 27 October 2018. Uppoor had launched a production house, Firework Productions, in 1994 through which he produced CID.

Uppoor's other works

Apart from his involvement with CID, Uppoor was also involved with producing Ardh Satya, Hip Hip Hurray, Aghaat, Holi, Chakra and Purush. He was also responsible for some other shows on Indian television such as Aahat, CID, Supercops vs Supervillains and Satrangi Sasural. Before his death, he also produced a ZEE5 original film, Nail Polish. His unique perspective is a loss that will be greatly felt by the Indian television industry.