'CID's Abhijeet Aka Aditya Srivastava Says He 'consciously Avoids Playing A Cop'; Know Why

CID fame Aditya Srivastava, who played the character of inspector Abhijeet, asserted that he consciously avoids playing the cop characters on the screen. In a leading news portal's report, Aditya Srivastava stated that after playing a police officer for 20 years, now, he wants to experiment with different characters. Aditya Srivastava also shared his piece of mind on OTT content.

READ | 'CID': ACP Pradyuman, Daya, Abhijeet & Other Popular Characters Of The Show

Aditya Srivastava on playing a cop

Aditya Srivastava, who is seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte's latest release Raat Akeli Hai, has donned the character of a police inspector in various Bollywood films; including Satya (1998), Saathiya (2002) and Julie 2 (2017). Adding more about his show CID, Aditya said that it has cut across generations. Further mentioning the popularity of CID templates for memes, he said that it proves that the show still has a connection with the audience. Moving further, Aditya concluded the conversation and said that OTT has elevated the quality of writing and it also offers creative satisfaction. Interestingly, Raat Akeli Hai has marked his digital debut.

Watch the trailer

READ | Shivaji Satam Birthday: Best Of ACP Pradyuman's Dialogues From CID

Raat Akeli Hai details

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Raat Akeli Hai started streaming on Netflix from July 31, 2020. The crime-drama flick is directed by Honey Trehan. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte played in the lead, actors like Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aditya Srivastava also played major roles in the film. Raat Akeli Hai has explored the mystery of a high profile murder that happened in a small town in India. The gruesome murder sends a tough yet narrow-minded police officer, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a twisted investigation.

Siddiqui’s character Inspector Jatil Yadav gets deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim's family as he navigates the investigation. In the process, he begins to battle the inherent toxic patriarchal values in himself. Radhika Apte played the role of Radha, a mistress of the murder victim. Talking about Raat Akeli Hai, in the Republic World's review, the film managed to bag 3.5 stars out of 5.

READ | 'CID' Fame Dayanand Shetty Talks About Salman Khan's Door Breaking Scene In 'Dabangg'

READ | CID Cast Then And Now: Here Is How The CID Cast Has Transformed Over The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.