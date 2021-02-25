Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa Joins 'Thalapathy 65'; Shares Details About Vijay's Film

Noted cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa has come on board for the next film of Thalapathy Vijay, the yet-untitled Thalapathy 65. Announcing his addition to the crew of the film, Manoj shared in a tweet on February 25 that the movie marks his second collaboration with the Tamil superstar. Read along to know what else did Manoj share about the project.

Manoj Paramahamsa shares details about Thalapathy 65

The latest addition in the movie’s crew is cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, joining Nelson Dilipkumar, who is at the helm of the Vijay starter film. This movie will be the second project on which Manoj and Vijay are working together, after their collaboration in the Shankar directorial Nanban, which was the official Tamil remake of Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 directorial 3 Idiots.

Excited to start yet another journey with this wonderful human being loved by the entrie state and very soon by the entire nation !.... looking forward to work from where we left #nanban kindleing the memory lane #thlapathy65 going to be an pan india affair ! Get ready folks ...

Manoj took to his Twitter account to share the news and expressed his excitement about working with Vijay again as well as reminisced the last time they worked together. He stated that the movie will be a pan – Indian release. He wrote in his tweet, “Excited to start yet another journey with this wonderful human being loved by the entire state and very soon by the entire nation! looking forward to work from where we left #Nanban kindling the memory lane #thlapathy65 going to be a pan Indian affair! Get ready folks,” along with a picture of him and Vijay.

Last year, Thalapathy Vijay shared an announcement that the movie will be produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. However, he did not share any other details about the cast and the crew. There are speculations that Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead in Thalapathy Vijay's next film.

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release was Master which was directed by Lokesh Kangaraj. The movie starred Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady opposite Vijay’s character and also featured Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The movie released in theatres on January 13, 2021, and turned out to be a blockbuster earning over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

