Would 'Clueless' Cast Be As Amazing If It Were Remade In The South India Film Industry?

Clueless was a classic 1995 American coming-of-age teen comedy that still has a huge fan following even today. The movie was directed by Amy Heckerling and starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd in the lead roles. Clueless tells the story of Cher Horowitz, a rich and popular high school girl who tries to give a new student, named Tai Frasier, a complete makeover.

The original movie was loosely based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. Clueless is a classic coming of age story that has had multiple spinoffs and books. Here is a look at the Clueless cast if the movie was made in the South Indian film industry.

Clueless cast if it was made in South India

Rashmika Mandanna as Cher Horowitz

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular South Indian actor who has worked in several Telugu and Kannada-language movies. Rashmika could play the role of Cher Horowitz in the South Indian version of Clueless. Cher is the main character of Clueless. She is a rich and beautiful girl, however, she is still kind-hearted and loves to help people.

Nithya Menen as Dionne Davenport

Nithya Menen could play the role of Dionne Davenport. Dionne Davenport is Cher's best friend and is also rich and popular in her high school. Dionne and Cher help new girl Tai get a complete makeover when she arrives at their school.

Kajal Aggarwal as Tai Frasier

Tai Frasier is the new girl in school who befriends Cher and Dionne. Her character can be played by actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is popular in the South Indian film industry. After her makeover, Tai Frasier becomes even more popular than Cher, which causes a rift between the two.

Prabhas as Josh Lucas

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in South India. He played the lead role in the massively popular Baahubali movies. He could play the role of Josh Lucas in a South Indian remake of Clueless. Josh Lucas is the main male lead and is Cher's ex-stepbrother. Tai Frasier has a crush on Josh and gets a makeover to impress him.

