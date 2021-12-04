CM Basavaraj Bommai Condoles Demise Of Kannada Cine Artist Shivaram

The demise of the veteran Kannada cine artist S Shivaram sent shockwaves across the South film industry with many taking to their social media handles to express grief. The actor died at a private hospital on Saturday at the age of 83. He was hospitalized after collapsing in his Bengaluru residence on Tuesday night. The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai took to his social media to console his death.

CM Basavaraj Bommai condoles S Shivaram's death

Taking to his official Twitter handle on December 4, CM Basavaraj Bommai shared the pictures from the late actor's last rites. In his tweet, he paid his respects to the late actor and prayed to bless his family with the strength to go through these hard times.

Earlier while speaking to ANI, Basavaraj Bommai spoke in length about the late artist's contribution to the film industry and announced that his funeral will be conducted with full state honours. He said, ''Shivaram has carved a niche for himself in the world of art. He had breathed life into every character he played as an actor. Most of his movies notched big success."

He also added, ''He had bagged the national award as the producer of 'Upasane'. He had a close association with reputed directors like Puttannakanagal. His life was not confined to the film industry. He had a strong connect with spirituality too''. Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the news that the veteran actor of Kannada cinema is no more. He was also a director and producer. He had also acted in several television serials."

More on S Shivaram

Born on January 28, 1938, in a Tamil Brahmin family, the late actor appeared in over 60 movies in roles ranging from a supporting role to the protagonist besides directing and producing. He is known for his work like Naagarahavu, Nanobba Kalla, Yajamana, Apthamitra and Hombisilu. He was last seen in the film Snehitha.

