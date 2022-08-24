'Cobra' Actor Vikram Performs Multiple Variations Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Dialogue; Watch

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Cobra, which will hit the theatres on August 21, this year. Touted to be a high-octane actioner, the film will witness Vikram portraying multiple roles. Written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu who earlier helmed Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal, Cobra will star Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Chiyaan Vikram.

The actor is currently on a promotional blitz a week ahead of the release of the film, and recently at one of his promotional events, Vikram gave a special twist to Allu Arjun-starrer film Pushpa: The Rise's dialogue by reciting it in multiple languages.

Chiyaan Vikram performs multiple variations of Allu Arjun's Pushpa dialogue

At an event, Vikram was asked to perform a popular punchline from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. To this, he said, "You are only asking me to do it in one way. I wanted to do it in 10 ways. What’s the point of me being here?" The 56-year-old went on to perform multiple variations of the dialogue. He can be heard saying, "Pushpa na flower nu nenachiya fire’ (Did you assume Pushpa means flower. It’s fire!)" in Tamil, sending fans into a tizzy. The video is doing rounds on social media, take a look at it here:

More on Cobra

Cobra will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Apart from Vikram, Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, Mamukkoya, KS Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, and Poovaiyar among others, in pivotal roles.

The film will mark former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan's acting debut as he will be seen playing the role of a Turkish Interpol officer named Aslan Yilmaz. Music maestro AR Rahman has provided the background score for the film.

(Image: @PrimeVideoIN/@SUJITHSARANRAJ1/Twitter)