Starring South star Chiyaan Vikram in the titular role, filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu's recent actioner 'Cobra' has failed to make a mark at the box office. The makers have been receiving negative reviews and comments from moviegoers who were not so impressed with the screenplay.

During a recent 'Ask Me' session on Instagram, film's director Ajay responded to a social media user's comment about the confusing screenplay and the climax. The latest release that hit the theatres on August 31, marked Vikram's return to theatres in three years. During the session, where fans congratulated him on the film, others shared their disappointment with the convoluted screenplay.

Putting forward his views regarding the film, a user wrote, "Confusing screenplay." Ajay Gnanamuthu very humbly apologised to the user and wrote in a now-deleted story, "Firstly sorry that you felt confused!! But as an audience, I've always liked watching mind-bending films and genuinely tried it this time!! If possible plzzz try watching it again hopefully you like it!! (sic)."

Another netizen wrote that he couldn't believe that it was Ajay who directed Imaikkaa Nodigal. He explained saying, "Sorry that you're disappointed!! Hopefully will satisfy you the next time... But try to give Cobra another shot before concluding (sic)."

The latest release is an action thriller movie featuring the lead star Vikram as a genius who is extremely good with numbers. He is someone who can find a solution mathematically to every problem. The actor plays the titular character of 'Cobra' in the Tamil film and his real name is 'Mathie', a maths teacher.

The anticipation regarding the film touched the sky as people were really excited to watch the star back on the screen after a long gap. Earlier, owing to the massive popularity of the actor, a college leave application had started to make rounds on social media where some students had applied for leave to watch the film. In the leave application, the college students had asked their Principal to grant them leave on September 1, 2022 as there were no tickets for the film available on August 31, 2022.

