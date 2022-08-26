'Cobra' Trailer: Vikram Seen As A Master Of Disguise; Irfan Pathan Ready For Film Debut

After a long wait, South star Vikram dropped the trailer of his next highly-anticipated film Cobra. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the trailer portrays the actor as a master of disguise as he sports several different looks throughout. The trailer also features KGF 2 fame Srinidhi Shetty and cricketer Irfan Pathan among others.

Chiyaan Vikram's tryst with both romantic and fierce looks in the Cobra trailer is something that is sure to leave fans intrigued and glued throughout. Entrusted with many gritty twists and turns, the trailer shows Vikram's dark intentions as he plays a mathematician in the film.

Cobra trailer out: Watch Chiyaan Vikram's various avatars

The amazing background score and Chiyaan Vikram's acting craft have just fuelled the anticipation of the fans who are quite thrilled and amazed to see the star donning different avatars and nailing each look through his performance. Another surprising element of the trailer is former cricketer Irfan Pathan's performance. He is seen playing the role of a Turkish Interpol officer named Aslan Yilmaz. From delivering power-packed stunts to his acting, there are certain scenes where he has nailed his role.

The video begins with Chiyaan being tied upside down and tortured and the sinister laugh he breaks into at the end sets things up nicely. The trailer, while underlining the various identities Vikram undertakes during the course of the storyline, does not forget to emphasise the fact that it will explore a mathematical mind in action.

The film will mark the debut of Irfan as an actor and nothing could have proved to be a big opening for him than sharing screen space with the South superstar. AR Rahman's music score just adds more value and worth to the high-end drama. The action-thriller is produced by Seven Screen Studios. Cobra is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 31.

Apart from Vikram, Shetty, and Pathan, the film also stars Roshan Mathews, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Kanika, Mrinalini Ravi, Padmapriya, and K.S. Ravikumar in key roles.

