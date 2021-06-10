'Cold Case': Know The Release Date And Other Info About This Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer

Cold Case is an upcoming Malayalam-language thriller movie. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The shooting for the project has been going on for a long time. Fans are questioning Cold Case's release date and its status if the film will arrive in cinemas or not. Know the answers to all these questions below.

What is the Cold Case Malayalam movie release date?

The makers have not announced Cold Case Malayalam movie release date yet. However, producer Anto Joseph has provided an update on Cold Case's release status. The senior producer reportedly penned a letter to the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation confirming that Cold Case could miss its theatrical premiere. The team is in talks with a leading platform for Cold Case's OTT release

Amazon Prime Video is among the top contenders, but no official confirmation has been made as of today. Joseph explained that his decision comes as cinema halls might not re-open anytime soon, at least not in full capacity. The producer mentioned that he is going through a major financial crisis and is left with no other option. His other project Malik starring Fahad Faasil will also arrive directly to an online streaming platform. Take a look at Anto Joseph's letter that made it to the internet.

The production on Cold Case commenced in November 2020 with the team following all the COVID-19 safety protocols. The makers filmed the project for around a month without a break. However, the shooting was later put on hold after they had to stop it midway. Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared several behind-the-sets pictures from his shooting days on his social media handles. He plays the role of ACP Satyajith in the film. Check out the BTS photos below.

Cold Case is directed by Tanu Balak, with Anto Joseph, Jomon T John, Shameer Muhammed as joint producers. It is said to be an out-and-out crime thriller. The cast includes Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan, Gibin Gopinath, and Pooja Mohanraj.

IMAGE: THEREALPRITHVI INSTAGRAM

