'Cold Case' Review: Fans Call Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film 'top-notch'

The makers recently released the much-awaited drama film Cold Case on June 30, 2021. Cold Case stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and more in lead roles. Fans and followers of Prithviraj Sukumaran can't keep calm as his latest release, Cold Case, opened to a great response. Many photos and videos from the film have gone viral on the internet, and audiences are blown away by the film's brilliant acting and storyline.

Taking to their social media handle, audiences have gone on to give their reviews about Cold Case. The storyline and acting abilities in the film have been praised. Some users expressed their appreciation for the film's concept, while others became enamoured with the characters and praised their efforts. Netizens also went on to trend the hashtag #ColdCasereview on the microblogging site.

Among the user's comments, one of them wrote, “#ColdCase Definitely a good parallel investigation thriller which has its moments! The camera & sound design needs applause! A good watch with a later half twist! The horror angle works good! #ColdCaseOnPrime #coldcasereview”. Another user wrote, “#ColdCase(2021): Mystery horror investigation thriller written by Sreenath V and directed by Tanu Balak is a new blend of supernatural thriller. Starring Prithviraj and Aditi Balan in the lead roles and Lakshmi Priya alongside with a crucial role. #coldcasereview 3.5/5”. Take a look at a few more tweets below.

Cold Case review by netizens

#coldcasereview 2/5 :-



Investigation thrilled & horror movie .very poor screenplay.first half Average second half .#prithviraj & #Aditibalan performance👌👌. Horror sense 👻. Background score OK..totally below average one time watchable movie@PrithvirajF @PrithvirajFC — CINEMA RASIGAN (@cinemarasigan25) June 30, 2021

#ColdCase#ColdCaseReview

Engaging First half followed by a weak Second half and the climax just ruins the entire buildup.

Overall it's an Average Flick...

An One time watchable thriller.! pic.twitter.com/a2PC1aY8PN — M.Amal 🎥 (@Amalmurali_) June 29, 2021

#ColdCase(2021): Mystery horror investigation thriller written by Sreenath V and directed by Tanu Balak is a new blend of supernatural thriller. Starring Prithviraj and Aditi Balan in the lead roles and Lakshmi Priya alongside with a crucial role.#coldcasereview

3.5/5 — Prannoy P Roy (@UrsTrulyPranoy) June 29, 2021

#ColdCase Definetly a good parallel investigation thriller which has its moments!Camera & sound design needs applause! A good watch with a later half twist!Horror angle works good! #ColdCaseOnPrime #coldcasereview pic.twitter.com/9IxqvS3bvU — itisthatis #savepalestine #palestinelivesmatter (@satharjavid) June 29, 2021

#ColdCase

THRILLING!!

BGM and Sound is good

Story engaging with

Horror Elements + Crime Investigation👌



Scrying Scene is too scary!😶@PrithviOfficial 🔥🔥 super

@AditiBalan doing good👌

Decent to watch#ColdCasereview pic.twitter.com/rnqhXKktb5 — RAM subramanian (@SRSELVAM12) June 29, 2021

Cold Case is a recently released Malayalam crime thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP Satyajith. Anto Joseph produced the film through his production companies, Anto Joseph Films, and Plan J Studios. Shameer Muhammed and Jomon T. John are also co-producing the movie along with Anto. The movie is helmed by Tanu Balak while Sreenath V Nath penned it. Cold Case also stars Aditi Balan, Suchitra Pillai, Anil Nedumangad, and Priyaa Chandramouli. The plot of the film revolves around a complex murder case that ACP Satyajith takes over. Satyajith's investigation takes a turn when he witnesses the emergence of some external supernatural powers in the case. The film premiered on June 30, 2021, only on Amazon Prime Videos. Take a look at the trailer for Cold Case.

Image: A still from the trailer

