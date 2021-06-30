Last Updated:

'Cold Case' Review: Fans Call Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film 'top-notch'

The makers recently released the much-awaited drama film 'Cold Case' and audiences have gone on to give their reviews about the movie. Read here.

Written By
Brandon Fernandes
cold case

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE TRAILER


The makers recently released the much-awaited drama film Cold Case on June 30, 2021. Cold Case stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and more in lead roles. Fans and followers of Prithviraj Sukumaran can't keep calm as his latest release, Cold Case, opened to a great response. Many photos and videos from the film have gone viral on the internet, and audiences are blown away by the film's brilliant acting and storyline.

Taking to their social media handle, audiences have gone on to give their reviews about Cold Case. The storyline and acting abilities in the film have been praised. Some users expressed their appreciation for the film's concept, while others became enamoured with the characters and praised their efforts. Netizens also went on to trend the hashtag #ColdCasereview on the microblogging site.

Among the user's comments, one of them wrote, “#ColdCase Definitely a good parallel investigation thriller which has its moments! The camera & sound design needs applause! A good watch with a later half twist! The horror angle works good! #ColdCaseOnPrime #coldcasereview”. Another user wrote, “#ColdCase(2021): Mystery horror investigation thriller written by Sreenath V and directed by Tanu Balak is a new blend of supernatural thriller. Starring Prithviraj and Aditi Balan in the lead roles and Lakshmi Priya alongside with a crucial role. #coldcasereview 3.5/5”. Take a look at a few more tweets below.

READ | 'Cold Case': Know the release date and other info about this Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer

 

Cold Case review by netizens

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cold Case is a recently released Malayalam crime thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP Satyajith. Anto Joseph produced the film through his production companies, Anto Joseph Films, and Plan J Studios. Shameer Muhammed and Jomon T. John are also co-producing the movie along with Anto. The movie is helmed by Tanu Balak while Sreenath V Nath penned it. Cold Case also stars Aditi Balan, Suchitra Pillai, Anil Nedumangad, and Priyaa Chandramouli. The plot of the film revolves around a complex murder case that ACP Satyajith takes over. Satyajith's investigation takes a turn when he witnesses the emergence of some external supernatural powers in the case. The film premiered on June 30, 2021, only on Amazon Prime Videos. Take a look at the trailer for Cold Case.

READ | 'Cold Case' trailer out now: Prithviraj Sukumaran says film will be a "thrilling journey"

Image: A still from the trailer

READ | 'Eeran Mukil' from 'Cold Case' releases; netizens love Prithviraj & Aditi Balan's 'combo'
READ | 'Cold Case' new promo: Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP Satyajith in this upcoming film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT