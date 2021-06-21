'Cold Case' Trailer Out Now: Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Film Will Be A "thrilling Journey"

The suspenseful and intriguing trailer for Cold Case finally released on Amazon Prime and fans seemed excited for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer film. The trailer seemed intense and raised several questions and gave an insight into the complex narrative of the film. As the trailer for Cold Case plays out, a number of mysterious and thrilling elements are revealed which pique the viewer's interest in the film. The film Cold case will feature actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead roles.

Amazon Prime drops the trailer of its upcoming Malayalam DTS offering – ‘Cold Case’

Prithviraj Sukumaran himself spoke about the film and said that it was an absolute delight for him to be a part of Cold Case. He pointed out that the film has a well-crafted story and he seemed delighted as he announced that one can watch the film from the comfort of their homes. He further continued with his statement and said that the film will take audiences on a thrilling journey. Further on, the actor said that he hopes viewers enjoy watching the film as much as they as a team enjoyed making it.

The producer of the film too spoke about Cold case and said that it was a jubilant moment for him as the movie will be premiered in India and across 240 countries. He assured the fans that they are in for a thrilling ride with Cold case. He also said that the film will keep them on the edge of their seats throughout the course of the movie.

The makers of the film spoke about Cold Case and mentioned that they are extremely excited to bring forth a unique story through the movie. The director Vijay Subramaniam said that Cold case as a film is a perfect blend of two of the most loved genres, which according to him was horror and investigative thriller. He remarks that both these genres are packed together in Cold case, thus making it an extremely interesting watch. The director also added that Cold Case is the 6th Malayalam direct service offering after several other well-received films. He ended his statement by saying that he hopes that audiences across the country and abroad find Cold Case to be an entertaining watch.

The plot of Cold case revolves around a gruesome murder that has to be investigated by a police officer and a journalist who has an interest in the supernatural things of life. The plot thus seems intriguing with its investigative and thrilling visuals showcased throughout the trailer. Cold case also marks the debut of filmmaker Tanu Balak who earlier worked as a cinematographer. The film will release on 30th June 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

image: Still from Cold Case trailer

