Kennedy John Victor, professionally known as Chiyaan Vikram is among the notable Indian artists best known for his iconic performances in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu movies. As his fans were eagerly awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated movie Cobra, it created a major buzz among the audience to watch Chiyaan Vikram’s thrilling performance. Now, as the release date is inching closer, a college leave application recently surfaced online revealing how some students applied for leave to watch the film.

Students take official leaves from college to watch Vikram-starrer Cobra

As Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited Cobra is set to hit the theatres on 31 August 2022, a leave application recently surfaced online revealing how a bunch of students applied for official leaves from college in order to watch the film. In the leave application, the college students asked their Principal to grant them leave on 1 September 2022 as there were no tickets available on 31 august 2022. The application further revealed how the students demanded an official leave and even requested the principal not to make any calls or messages because they will not be attending the college. While concluding the application, the students referred to themselves as ‘Chiyaan’s fans.’ The students even teased their Principal with a note, in the end, offering the latter to join them for the film as they had an extra ticket.

The leave application read, “Respected Principal, We the students of SJC belong to the department of Commerce. We need an official college holiday on 01-09-2022 as the release of the ‘Cobra’ movie because there are no tickets available on 31-08-2022. So kindly request you don’t make any calls or messages. However, we are not going to come to college. Thank You! Your obediently, Chiyaan’s fans."

Cobra will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Apart from Vikram, Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, Mamukkoya, KS Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, and Poovaiyar among others, in significant roles.The film will mark former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan's acting debut.

Image: @7screenstudio/Twitter