Comedian Sudhakar Betha Releases Video Reacting To His Death News | WATCH

Comedian Sudhakar Betha is popularly known for his comic roles in movies. Reports of the actor being in ICU and later of his demise have been doing rounds on the internet in the past few weeks. The actor has finally broken his silence and revealed the truth in a new video.

Comedian Sudhakar Betha recorded a new video, in which he can be seen issuing clarification on his death hoax. Reacting to the news of his death, the Telugu actor urged people not to believe fake news. He also assured fans that he is alive and well.

In the video, Sudhakar Betha can be seen in a cheerful mood. The video is recorded in a mix of English and Telugu language. The actor says, “Namaste. Whatever you’ve been reading about me is fake news. Please don’t believe those rumours and spread. I’m very happy and doing absolutely fine”.

About Sudhakar Betha

Cinephiles know Sudhakar for his comedy roles on screen. The 64-year actor has starred in more than 600 movies in Telugu and Tamil languages. He has also turned producer for some popular Telugu films.

Sudhakar Betha's illustrious career

Sudhakar Betha made his debut on the big screen in 1978. He played the lead role in the Tamil film, Kizhake Pogum Rail. Since then the actor has been credited with several popular characters.

Along with Tamil and Telugu cinema, the actor has also worked in Bollywood. Sudhakar starred in the 1983 Hindi film Shubh Kaamna. In the late 1980s, the actor took up the new role of a film producer.

In 1988, Sudhakar Betha produced his first film Yamudiki Mogudu starring actor Chiranjeevi. He has three other movies including Tatayya Pelli Manavadi Shobhanam, Parugo Parugu, and Kishkindakanda. The last time Sudhakar appeared on screen was in the 2017 movie EEE.