Composer S Thaman Confirms Varisu Soundtrack Will Release Within This Date

South Indian music composer S Thaman worked on the original soundtrack for Varisu, which was released on January 11, 2023. He is currently working on the soundtrack for the upcoming Mahesh Babu-Srinivas Trivikram film, Guntur Kaaram. While speaking with one of his fans, the music composer revealed that the OST for Varisu will be released soon.

3 things you need to know:

S Thaman has composed soundtracks for several Tamil/Telugu films.

His first project ever was the film Malli Malli, which was released in 2003.

His last scored soundtrack was for the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy.

Varisu OST to be out before July

The Varisu composer recently revealed when the film’s OST is going to be released. A fan asked when the Varisu soundtrack will be out. S Thaman responded to the fan saying, “Before this July, I will do it Nanba #VarisuOST.” See the interaction here.

(A series of tweets by music composer S Thaman | Image: thamans/Twitter)

This interaction took place when the Varisu composer responded to a tweet by Rashmika Mandanna, who was also part of the film, along with Thalapathy Vijay. She shared a video where a kid could be seen dancing to the song Rajnithame. In response, Thaman agreed with Rashmika, saying that it was cute of the boy to dance to the song in a full, single stretch.



Varisu was initially written with Mahesh Babu in mind

Previously, director and writer Vamshi Paidipally said in an interview that the film was made with Mahesh Babu in consideration. However, upon failing to sign him, the makers approached Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Prabhas. It was later announced that Rashmika and Vijay would be a part of the film.

(A still from the Varisu poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay | Image: VijayFansPage/Twitter)



While Varisu was made on a reported budget of ₹200–280 crore, it grossed ₹310 crore at the global box office. The film turned out to be the highest grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay’s career, while being the fourth highest grossing film of 2023.