Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja Shares New Exciting Updates About Ajith's 'Valimai'

Ajith's Valimai is one of the most anticipated Indian movies this year. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting process of the film is getting affected. Fans are desperate to get some updates about the film and this time the music composer of Valimai aka Yuvan Shankar Raja has come to rescue the fans and shared some small updates about the much-awaited movie.

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja shares some updates on Ajith's Valimai

Music director Thaman revealed that he had heard that music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed an amazing song for Valimai, Yuvan himself took to that he's working on the album of Valimai. Recently, Yuvan in a live social media video session he revealed some updates about the movie. He said that he is still working on the songs for the movie and would then shift to working on the music of the motion poster. It looks like that the fans can expect the title or motion poster of the film within this month itself. Reportedly, Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed a folk song for Ajith in Valimai. The song's lyrics are written by the director Vignesh Shivan and folk drummers from Odisha have been roped for the making of the song.

Ajith had also recently released a statement requesting his fans to remain to be patient and calm till the makers release an update. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor whereas the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Nirav Shah. Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya will also have crucial roles in the movie.

About Yuvan Shankar Raja

Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the best music composers for the Tamil cinema industry. Yuvan has won two Filmfare Awards, five Mirchi Music Awards, and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for his contribution to several music albums of successful movies. He got highly popular after composing the album Thulluvadho Ilami in 2001. He then went on to compose several successful music scores of Raam and Panjaa. Recently, he was a part of the team for the composition of the music album of Master and he even collaborated with Badshah on the latest song called Top Tucker.

Image Credits: @itsyuvan Instagram

