Congress' Kavitha Reddy Apologises For ‘moral-policing’ Samyuktha Hegde; Actor Replies

Congress leader and party's spokesperson in Karnataka Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actor Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 at a lake garden in Bengaluru tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday. "I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy said in a tweet.

'I have always opposed Moral Policing'

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends!" she added.

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

'Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy'

Responding to Kavitha Reddy's apology, Samyuktha Hegde said that she accepts the apologies and hopes that "we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere."

Apologies accepted Ms Kavitha Reddy. I hope we can all move forward from the incident and make women feel safe everywhere.#ThisIsWrongtoThisIsRight #ApologiesAccepted

Thank you, Advocates Maitreyi Bhat & Arjun Rao for your support. pic.twitter.com/t6dC75lvql — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 6, 2020

However, the actor added, "Just for the public record, Ms Kavitha Reddy hasn't taken down any of her posts about the events as quoted in her apology." "I agree that no woman should undergo what happened with them during the incident. In hindsight, I regret my social media posts about the incident, and have taken them down along with my earlier post about my side of the incident," Reddy had stated in her apology.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city. She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry

Following the incident, Samyuktha Hegde filed a complaint against Kavitha Reddy. An FIR was registered against her on Saturday at the HSR Layout Police station. Kavitha Reddy received intense flak online, with celebrities like Benafsha Soonawalla and Kaniha also joining in. They lent their support to Samyuktha, called it a 'shame', 'atrocious' and more.

(with PTI inputs)

