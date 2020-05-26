Coronavirus Scare Brings Back Drive-in Movie Theatres In The United States; Read Details

On Monday a media report published on an entertainment portal revealed that drive-in movie theatres are making a comeback to the United States amid the coronavirus scare. Since the country is slowly opening up after being in COVID-19 lockdown for a few months, people are reportedly thronging to drive-in movie theatres. A drive-in movie theatre owner from Manhattan, in a media report, revealed that his movie theatre has never been empty since the COVD-19 lockdown has eased.

A media report claims that the drive-in movie theatres have struck a chord with the Americans. The report claims that since everyone was inside their house from March, the excitement to step out and spend time with loved ones has led to massive turnout. Meanwhile, a New York-based drive-in movie theatre owner believes that people are coming in large numbers to the movie theatres because they are looking for a new form of entertainment. He also believes that people are bored of watching television every day during the lockdown.

Many drive-in movie theatres owners are happy for the boom in the drive-in theatres. Reportedly, the drive-in movie theatre industry shrunk by 90% in the last decade. However, with the change in the social environment, it seems drive-in movie theatres are soon to become an alternative form of entertainment.

At the movies

According to reports, the crowd at the drive-in movie theatres is attracting roadside vendors. Reportedly, many food trucks have started business in the precincts of drive-in movie theatres to monetise the new form of entertainment. Surprisingly, people are also akin to the food trucks selling them snacks while watching movies. A food truck owner said to a media report that people just want to have a good time. They want to watch a movie, laugh together, and have some good food, he added.

Future plans

Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that drive-in movie theatres owners are planning to revive the dead medium. There are reportedly several plans to conduct movie nights at drive-in movie theatres with dance and music performances. Starting July, drive-in movie theatre owners are planning to conduct many such nights in New York City.

