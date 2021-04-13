'Court' Actor Vira Sathidar Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Netizens Send Condolences

Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related complications. Sathidar, 62, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Nagpur after he contracted the coronavirus.

A hospital official said that the actor was admitted to the medical facility last week and passed away at 3.42 AM on Tuesday due to sudden cardiorespiratory arrest in COVID-19 pneumonia with respiratory failure. Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane, who directed Sathidar in the acclaimed 2014 movie Court, said the actor was on put on life support post his hospitalization.

"He had COVID-19 and was put on a ventilator. It's extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in," Tamhane told PTI. Many fans and celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences. One user wrote, "RIP #ViraSathidar Delivered an outstanding performance in Court, made the film authentic, and chilling and brave, truly a Vira in that film" [sic]

Sathidar rose to prominence after playing the role of protest singer Narayan Kamble in "Court", who is accused of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide through one of his folk songs.

Tamhane said the news of Sathidar's demise has come as a "huge shock" to him. "He was not only an actor, activist and a poet but also one of the nicest human beings I've met. I still can't process it. He was a fantastic person and I can now only think of the time we spent making Court," the director added. Apart from Court, which was India's official entry to Oscars in 2016, Sathidar went on to feature in two more short films.

Reactions

#ViraSathidar, the activist poet in #ChaitanyaTamhane’s #Court (he was a poet and activist in real life as well) has died due to Covid. In his honor we should all watch #Court again. pic.twitter.com/whM9RQgrbI — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) April 13, 2021

May his soul Rest in Peace ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/gQZltxhpbL — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) April 13, 2021

Deeply saddened by the news of passing away of Vira Sathidar, the man who lived the character of Narayan Kamble! The man who stood for his idols and a caste free India. Come what may you will always be remembered in the folklore of Indian cinema as a champion! #OmShanti#Court pic.twitter.com/oeRRdU4yJd — Piyush Zaware (@ZawarePiyush) April 13, 2021

Damn I didn't know the lead actor in Court, Vira Sathidar, was an Ambedkarite activist associated with the IPTA as well.



RIP. — Suvendu Adhikari Stan Account (@MarginalS3rd) April 13, 2021

