COVID-19: Actor Ajith Kumar Donates Rs 25 Lakh To Tamil Nadu CM's Relief Fund

After veteran actor Sivakumar along with his sons Suriya, Karthi donated one crore towards the Government of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to fight against the pandemic, actor Ajith Kumar also extended help. The actor contributed Rs 25 lakh to the COVID’19 relief care fund. According to an official release from the State government, the actor contributed the sum of ₹25 lakh through bank transfer (RTGS). Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra also took to Twitter and informed about the same.

Ajith Kumar makes contribution to TN CM relief fund

“Shri Ajith Kumar had donated twenty-five lakhs to the Chief Minister relief fund today via bank transfer,” Suresh Tweeted. Apart from this, he even shared a press release in Tamil that roughly read, “The entire Tamil Nadu has been affected by the corona infection. For the economy to recover and to deal with this disaster, the Tamil Nadu government needs to spend more financial resources. Therefore, with the active efforts of the government and the society, it is up to the Chief Minister to help each section as much as they can.” Further, it states, “To make generous donations to the General Relief Fund, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr. MK Stalin appealed to everyone to make generous donations. After the request, film actor Mr. Ajithkumar, paid Rs 25 Lakh to the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund for Corona relief work.”

Shri Ajith kumar had donated twenty five lakhs to the Chief minister relief fund today via bank transfer. — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) May 14, 2021

Ajith had previously donated Rs 1.25cr to PM CARES funs, Rs 25 lakhs to previous CM's fund Rs 50 lakhs to film association and has now donated Rs 25 lakh, making it a total of Rs 2.25cr for COVID relief. Earlier, after making the generous donation, legendary actor Sivakumar had addressed the press outside and stated that he had made a request to the CM to provide employment opportunities to those who have earned degrees in Tamil. He added in his statement to the media that he had personally known former CM M Karunanidhi for almost four decades prior to his death and now seeing his so take the seat today as the State's CM made him happy.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had appealed to the general public, charity institutions, and corporate companies to contribute generously to the CMPRF to help the State government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State. He had appealed on Twitter while asking people to show their support in whatever way they can.

